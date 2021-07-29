Police Respond to Suspected DUI Crash on Route 208

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a suspected DUI crash on Route 208 early Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:35 a.m. on Monday, July 26, on State Route 208, at its intersection with Panther Springs Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old Sara B. Kirkpatrick, of Emlenton, was operating a 2009 Ford Escape traveling east on Route 208, just east of Emlenton Borough. Kirkpatrick attempted to negotiate a left bend in the road when her vehicle went across the southern fog line and onto the southern shoulder.

The vehicle then swerved left and continued northeast, crossing both lanes of travel onto Panther Springs Road, continued off the road, and struck a ditch. It then spun approximately 45 degrees clockwise before coming to a final rest facing southeast.

Kirkpatrick was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

According to police, this accident is being investigated as a DUI, and charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substances are pending.

