William C. Cunningham, 78, of Polk, passed away, in the home of his son Christopher, during the early morning hours of July 28, 2021 and is now in the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior.

Born July 8, 1943 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late William C. Cunningham and Bessie (Lowrie) Cunningham.

An avid outdoorsman, William loved to fish and hunt, mow the grass in his yard, and painting as he was a former Union Painter for Atlas Paining company. In his spare time, he could be found spending time with his loving dog, George.

William attended the Grace Community Bible Fellowship Church in Polk, PA.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, William L. Cunningham and Chad Clark of Franklin, and Christopher Charles Cunningham of Kennerdell; his two daughters, Joyce A. Cunningham-Grassmyer of Franklin, and Nicole Cunningham Byham and her husband, Matthew of Lucinda; his seven grandchildren, Beau Feltenberger of Franklin, Stevie Leigh Goldinger of DuBois, Alexis Clark and Courtney Clark of Cooperstown, Zoey M. Byham, Wyatt M. Byham, and Waylon M. Byham of Lucinda; as well as a special nephew, Paul Ghering, Jr. of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Cunningham; and two sisters, Alice Card and Patricia Tarr.

A Celebration of William’s Life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in William’s name to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323, and/or to Yolanda’s Cancer Society, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA 16335.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

