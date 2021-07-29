Youth Theatre Celebrating 20th Year, Presenting ‘The Granny Awards!’ Tonight

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – FCOA Youth Theatre’s 20th Year Extravaganza is set for tonight and will celebrate awards for many fairy tale characters.

(Pictured: Youth theater director Martha Heise goes over some notes with her camp kids for their performance of “The Granny Awards,” a show that spoofs the Grammy awards while honoring memorable fairy tale characters. Photo courtesy of Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.)

This is the first full show since the beginning of the pandemic, and it marks the 20th year for the youth theater camp.

It’s a big night as Granny has retired from show business and honors those fairy tale characters who have given the most memorable performances!

The one-night performance is set for Thursday, July 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.barrowtheatre.com.

