Antique Tractor Pull Headlines Clarion County Fair Tonight

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – Today’s big grandstand event at the Clarion County Fair is the Antique Tractor Pull.

This year’s fair runs through Saturday, July 31.

Today has free admission for Senior Citizens until 3:00 p.m.

Daily admission is $10.00 per person. Children under two are admitted free. The price includes parking, unlimited rides, free shows, and grandstand attractions. Grandstand seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Free daily shows include Fishing Adventure, FUSION – John Cassidy, and Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus.

Gates open through Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Carnival Rides will only operate on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to closing and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to closing.

Schedule of Events

7:30 p.m. – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY – Compact Class

Friday, July 30

11 a.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Ring

11 a.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

Noon – Senior Citizen Luncheon Provided by Tom’s Riverside – New Bethlehem

Noon to 5 p.m. – Antique Tractor Show

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – BINGO

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

5 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

5 p.m. – LIVESTOCK BUYERS SOCIAL – Barn #7

6 p.m. – 4-H LIVESTOCK SALE

6 p.m. – ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

7 p.m. – TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, July 31

9 a.m. – Mini Horse Pull/Horse Pull – Grandstand

11 a.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

Noon – 4-H Project Round-Up

Noon to 7 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

Noon to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – BINGO

3 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

3 p.m. – DEMOLITION DERBY GATES OPEN

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

7 p.m – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY: Trucks, Mini-Vans & Full-Size Cars

7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. – HOME & FAMILY LIVING EXHIBITS – ENTRY PICKUP

