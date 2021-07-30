Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Reed’s Watermelon-Berry Sorbet

Give Sue’s refreshing sorbet a try!

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar



2 cups cubed, seeded watermelon2 cups fresh berries(raspberries, strawberries, and/or blueberries)Snipped fresh lemon balm or snipped fresh mint

Directions

-In a medium saucepan combine the water and sugar, bring to boiling, stirring often. Boil gently for two minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

-Place watermelon and berries in a blender or large food processor; cover and blend or process for 30 seconds. Add the warm sugar water and blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a 13x9x2 baking dish. Place in the freezer, uncovered, about 1 1/2 hours or until solid.

-Remove from the freezer. Break the frozen fruit mixture up with a fork until it is a smooth slush. Stir in lemon balm or mint. Freeze for one additional hour. Break up the frozen mixture again.

-Serve in shallow bowls.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.