 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sue Reed’s Watermelon-Berry Sorbet

Friday, July 30, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Give Sue’s refreshing sorbet a try!

Ingredients

1 cup water
1/2 cup sugar

2 cups cubed, seeded watermelon
2 cups fresh berries(raspberries, strawberries, and/or blueberries)
Snipped fresh lemon balm or snipped fresh mint

Directions

-In a medium saucepan combine the water and sugar, bring to boiling, stirring often. Boil gently for two minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

-Place watermelon and berries in a blender or large food processor; cover and blend or process for 30 seconds. Add the warm sugar water and blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a 13x9x2 baking dish. Place in the freezer, uncovered, about 1 1/2 hours or until solid.

-Remove from the freezer. Break the frozen fruit mixture up with a fork until it is a smooth slush. Stir in lemon balm or mint. Freeze for one additional hour. Break up the frozen mixture again.

-Serve in shallow bowls.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.