Corsica Woman Charged With Hitting Man With Walking Stick Due in Court Next Week

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 73-year-old Corsica woman is facing a hearing next week for allegedly striking a man repeatedly with a walking stick, causing injuries to his face and arm.

Court documents indicate 73-year-old Kathy Eileen Duvall is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 9:00 a.m. on August 3, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

She is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on Roller Coaster Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

At the scene, police spoke to Kathy Duvall and a known male victim.

According to the complaint, when asked what had occurred, Duvall initially said “nothing,” but then stated the male victim had grabbed her left arm and twisted it.

When asked about how much she had to drink that day, Duvall reportedly told police “a lot,” the complaint continues.

Police observed the male victim had multiple fresh injuries to his face and arms.

According to the complaint, when asked what had occurred, the victim told police that Duvall became upset about some home improvements, and she began to yell at him and then grabbed a walking stick from inside the residence and began to hit him with it.

The victim reported that Duvall struck him in the face multiple times, causing his glasses to make several cuts to his face. He also said that she struck his arms, causing a minor laceration to his elbow, the complaint indicates.

Duvall was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

