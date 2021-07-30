Critical Repairs for Bridge Over Leisure Run Gains Letter of Support



CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday approved a letter of support for New Bethlehem Borough’s Application for a CFA Multimodal Grant for critical repairs needed for the Penn Street Bridge over Leisure Run.

(Pictured above: Penn Street Bridge in New Bethlehem looking down on Leisure Run.)

“We greatly appreciate your support for the CFA grant,” said Sandy Mateer, vice president of New Bethlehem Borough Council. “The deterioration is becoming critical, and that is the only access to the Smucker’s plant, so we’re going to try and get a grant for all of the needed repairs that are needed. We previously requested grants for remediation projects, but at this point, it really needs to be done.”

Mateer estimated the cost of the project between $270,000.00 and $300,000.00 for the extensive repair work needed. Numbers for the grant application are expected to be finalized on Friday.

Commissioners also approved a letter of support to the DCED requesting the 30% matching funds be waived for the Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant Application – Glass Works Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements Project – Phase Two.

Tracy Frampton of EADS, who is working with Clarion County Planner Kristi Amato on the application, explained the project.

“Phase One was approved for $700,000.00,” Frampton said. “We had gone out for bidding already for Phase One, but we wanted to postpone because there was some water and sewer work scheduled for that area, and we didn’t want to get ahead of them. Although Phase One was approved for approximately $700,000.00 three years ago, now we’re applying for Phase Two to complete the whole Grand Avenue project. It was best to be conservative, and we’re asking for $4.5 million and that includes all of the construction phase.”

The new phase would provide pedestrian safety and freight access improvement, project planting phase, pedestrian safety improvements, sidewalks, and physical road improvements, stormwater management improvements. an upgrade to the street lighting, and installation of bus stops.

Three proposals from architect Amos Rudolph’s drawings and engineering were reviewed and approved for three ongoing county projects.

Projects include the following:

• Architectural and Engineering Proposal for Learning Center Phase Two at a cost of $15,300.00. The Learning Center is a section of the former Sorce warehouse in Shippenville, now called the Clarion County Office Complex. The Learning Center would be used for things such as training or vaccination clinics.

• Architectural Proposal for the Clarion County Courthouse back door entry at a cost of $11,300.00. The project would provide covering with a roof and slides of the entry and include new steps and railings. Tharan described it as a safety issue. with some people slipping on the existing outdoor steps.

• Architectural Proposal for Clarion County Office Building – Phase Two at a cost of $6,900.00.

“In Phase One, they drew artist’s rendering, and now they have to determine specifications and have them approve specifications, then it’s also getting them approved by Bureau Veritas.”

• In other news, the Clarion County Human Services Plan for 2021 – 2022 was completed.

‘We all worked together to develop this plan, including mental health, developmental disabilities, adult services, and drug and alcohol,” said Marci Hall, MH/DD director. “It’s pretty extensive and detailed and we’re excited about it.”

