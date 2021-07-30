Elaine B. Borger, 82, of Brookville, PA, formerly of Snow Shoe, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born November 26, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late George W. States and Martha E. MacKrell States and was married to Harold “Bud” Borger who also preceded her in death on January 2, 2001.

Elaine worked in the offices of J.H. France in Clarence, PA and later moved to work for the Peoples National Bank in Snow Shoe where she worked from its grand-opening until her retirement.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Snow Shoe, enjoyed yardwork and reading, but what Elaine loved the most was taking trips to the ocean with her husband, and camping every weekend with her friends.

Elaine is survived by her daughter – Penny L. Rakovan of Brookville, PA, 7 Grandchildren – Josh Rakovan (wife Jenny), Jesse Rakovan, Samantha Heirendt (husband Eric), Cassidy, Trevor, Shari, and Kristen Borger, and 4 Great-Grandchildren – Evelyn, Owen, Heath, and David and one on the way.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, and a son – Terry Borger.

A Commissioning Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Askey’s Cemetery in Moshannon, PA, with Deacon Steve Rowan presiding.

The family would appreciate any memorial donations in Elaine’s loving memory be placed to the organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville, PA.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.