Featured Local Job: Day to Day Custodian Substitute

The Keystone School District has available immediately Day-to-Day Custodial Substitute Positions at a rate of $10 per hour.

All interested candidates should submit a Letter of Interest, Resume and Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances to:

Mr. Michael A. McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District



451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled

