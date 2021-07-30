Featured Local Job: Production Manager and More at SMI

Structural Modulars, Inc. has an immediate opening for a Production Manager at their modular home production facility in Strattanville.

This is a great opportunity for someone who has past manager skills and has knowledge of the construction trades. You must be able to read blueprints.



Essential Responsibilities:



To plan, organize, and control production for the modular housing manufacturing facility and to ensure that product is produced efficiently, on time, within budget, and to a higher standard while providing a safe and worker-friendly environment.

Plan and coordinate the production schedule

Oversee all areas of production and transportation; production, receiving, maintenance, shipping, and service

Know how to recruit and retain reliable production personnel

Accountable for meeting production schedule timelines

Problem solver, team builder, and an effective leader while being professional at all times

Must have excellent communication skills.

The Production Manager must have the ability to set goals and hold the team accountable to achieve these goals.

Benefits:

Excellent benefit package includes: health insurance, dental insurance, free vision & life insurance, 401K, vacation time, 2 personal days, and AFLAC.

Salary is based on experience and work ethics.

Special Notes:



This job description is presented as guidance only. Other reasonable tasks or responsibilities, as management may deem necessary, may be added to this job description.

An equal opportunity employer

Full-time

SMI is also looking for experienced construction/carpenters to fill the following positions:

Framers

Electricians

Plumbers

Drywall Finishers

Flooring Installers including tile, vinyl, and carpet

Roofers

You may apply in-person, visit their website, mail, or fax your application and resume to:

Structural Modulars, Inc.

101 Southern Ave.

Strattanville, PA 16258

smihomes.com

Phone: 814-764-5555

Fax: 814-764-5852

Click here to download an application.

