Greta Louise Prenatt Lytle, 91, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Girard, PA.

Greta was born on April 11, 1930, in Titusville, a daughter of the late August and Mildred Erickson Prenatt. She was married to Robert T. Lytle on April 28, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1995.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, class of 1947. Greta had been employed at the former Struthers Wells Corp. in Titusville and also as a teacher’s aide at St. Titus School.

Greta was a former member of St. Titus Church and a current member of St. John’s Evangelist Church in Girard, PA.

She is survived by the following children; Ronald Lytle and wife Brenda of Titusville, Kim Lytle of Erie, Michael Lytle and wife Elaine of Titusville, Karen Lytle of Girard, and Eric Lytle and wife Julie of Erie; a daughter-in-law, Jen Lytle of Franklin; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Karen Edwards of Titusville; two brothers, Ronald Prenatt and wife Betty of State College and Robert Prenatt and wife Bev of Cincinnati, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Lytle; a brother, Charles Prenatt; and a brother-in-law, William Edwards.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA, 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 3, 2021, at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to St. Titus Church 513 W. Main St. Titusville, PA, 16354 or to The Mary Grace Foundation https://marygracefoundation.wixsite.com/website. or 2633 W. 8th St. Erie PA 16505; or to the charity of one’s choice.

