Paul G. Showers Sr., 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Born in Franklin on June 6, 1931, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Georgia C. Berringer Showers.

Paul was a graduate of Franklin High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for 44 years at the former Joy Manufacturing as a tool grinder. Paul also owned and operated Showers & Son Lawn and Garden Store on Pittsburgh road.

He enjoyed watching old cowboy and western movies. Paul especially enjoyed his time spent at his cottage.

On April 4, 1951, he married the former Maxine Daily and she preceded him in death on May 23, 2020. Throughout their 69 years of marriage, Paul and Maxine went on many adventures together.

Surviving is a son, Paul G. Showers Jr. and his wife Sandy of Franklin; a grandson, Michael C. Showers and his wife Cassie of Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Georgia Showers, Paul Showers, and Amelia Showers; and a sister-in-law, Violet “Tink” O’Donnell of Lewiston, NY.

Additionally surviving is a nephew, Joe Serafin; and two nieces, Kathy Miller and Jan Hickey and their spouses; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a grandson, Kristopher J. Showers.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 3:00 P.M. Monday with Pastor Drew Bell, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Paul will receive full military honors which will be rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Polk United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1021 Polk, PA, 16342 or to the Polk Borough Police Department K9 Program P.O. Box 1037 Polk, PA 16342.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting wwww.HuffFuneral.com.

