Planning Commission Offers Support for Four Projects in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved four requests for letters of support for projects throughout Clarion County applying for various types of projects that would be funded from individual multimodal funding streams established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at its July meeting.

(Pictured above: Concession Stand and ADA Restrooms at Clarion County Park earn final approval from Clarion County Planning Commission.)

Glassworks Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements Project in Clarion Borough would be a Phase II DCED Multimodal grant.

“Funding for Phase Two would provide pedestrian safety and freight access improvement, project planting phase, pedestrian safety improvements, sidewalks, and physical road improvements, stormwater management improvements. an upgrade to the street lighting and installation of bus stops,” said Planning Assistant Director Steve Ketner.

Monroe Township is also applying to the DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund for Phase Four of the YMCA Access Corridor Safety Improvements.

“Grant funding will be used to undertake the full depth reclamation of a winding Mayfield Road on the newly constructed connection to Route 68,” Ketner said.

“The newly constructed bus loop around the YMCA will complement three other phases on the improvements to the corner, including the construction of the bus loop around YMCA and the pending construction of a dedicated bicycle lane.”

Kronospan in Paint Township is also seeking funding for a Phase Two DCED Multimodal Transportation Pilot Program to extend Fiberboard Alley to Route 66, according to Ketner.

“They’re proposing a .08 mile connection route to Route 66 from their existing fiberboard plant.”

Sligo Borough is also seeking DCED Multimodal Transportation funds grant for a pedestrian bridge placement, and pedestrian branches, that connect to Route 58.

“It has deteriorated with age and prior replacement,” said Ketner.

“The structure is centrally located within the community and provides direct access to nearby Union Elementary School, which includes kindergarten through grade five, COG Pool Park, and several churches and businesses.”

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency asked for input on plans by the administrative and enforcement branch for $14,019,000.00.

“The purpose of this grant is to help DEP operate their surface coal mining regulatory programs through permanent inspections and enforcement states received grants to start and administer regulatory programs on non-federal lands on a 50 50 match basis,” said Ketner.

Following past procedures, planning commission members approved a letter of no comment for the DEP program funding.

In regular business:

• A modification application for relief from a minimum 43,560 square-foot lot size was approved for Donald L. Carroll & Kathleen A. Whitely in Farmington Township, along with preliminary and final approval of relief from a minimum 150-foot lot width requirement.

• Preliminary and final approval was also granted for Patricia A. Lewis in Clarion Township for a modification application for relief from a maximum 4:1 depth to which ratio requirement in a minor subdivision application.

• Final approval for a Land Development Application was granted to Clarion County for a 1,872 Square Foot Concession Stand and ADA restrooms at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township. Future plans call for an ADA playground at the park near the concession stand.

“They finished a 640 square foot parking area and a new sidewall,” added Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard. “Also added was a rear porch and two handicap parking spaces that were constructed. A sewage line was placed at the northeast corner of the building.”

• Board members attending in person or via Zoom included Chair Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Fred Anderson, (Redbank Township), Joseph A. Burns Jr (Paint Township), Angela Burtner (Brady Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Eugene M. Lerch (Highland Township), Eugene E. Metcalf (Piney Township), Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem), and Tom J. Spence (Elk Township).

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.