Police Investigating Report of Rape of Teen in Howe Township

Friday, July 30, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report regarding the rape of a teen in Howe Township.

Police say it was reported that a known 15-year-old male victim from Orrtanna, Adams County, Pa., was sexually assaulted by “known suspects.”

The assault allegedly occurred at a location in Howe Township, Forest County, sometime between January 17 and June 9, according to police.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, July 29, 2021.


