Police Release Details of Crash That Seriously Injured Shippenville Man

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash on State Route 208 that seriously injured a Shippenville man late last month.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:37 p.m. on June 25 on State Route 208, just west of Roberts Hill Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 63-year-old Gerald L. Ginkel, of Shippenville, was operating a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor traveling east on Route 208 when he crossed into the opposite lane, then went off the roadway and into the woods.

Ginkel suffered serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Ginkel was cited for a traffic violation.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

