Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 Selected to Participate in Pa. Science Education Leaders Network

CLARION CO., Pa. – Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 has been selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders (PennSEL) Network, a group of leadership teams representing 19 regions across Pennsylvania with the goal of improving science teaching and learning for all students.

The multi-year effort was launched by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and NextGenScience in June 2021.

The PennSEL Network builds upon a larger strategy to strengthen STEM education by investing in and increasing access to STEM learning experiences for educators and students.

In September 2019, the State Board of Education charged PDE with beginning the process of updating Pennsylvania’s science, technology, environment, ecology, and engineering standards for the first time in approximately 20 years. The PennSEL Network will support science network teams to lead the transition of these new standards in their communities.

“Many Pennsylvania Science educators, including me, are excited to have updated Science standards yet anxious about the changes that will accompany them,” Jesse Maine, Director of Learning at Titusville Area School District, said.

“Our teachers need strategic support through these changes so they can deliver the best science education available for all students. The knowledge and partnership within this network will connect our small, rural schools with the resources we need in order to make this happen.”

Seven educators from Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 will work on a team of over 120 IU, community, district, and school-based science leaders to build a common strategy for improving local systems of science teaching and learning.

The program will provide new opportunities for educators and leaders to reflect on practice, share their best ideas, and collectively problem solve between organizations and across regions. Regional demonstration sites will be used to generate tools, resources, and processes that can be shared with school leaders and educators across the state to spotlight innovations that are improving science teaching and learning.

The participating team from RIU#6 includes Ben Brobst, Education Program Specialist for RIU#6; Jen Keith, Science Teacher for Dubois Area School District; Jesse Maine, Director of Learning for Titusville Area School District; Katie Purvis, Science Teacher for Oil City Area School District; Mike Reynolds, Science Teacher for Titusville Area School District; Karen Spuck, Science in Motion Project Direction for Clarion University; and Anne Young; Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for Dubois Area School District.

“When educators from the school, district, regional, and state level work together toward a common vision for science education, it makes a huge difference in creating meaningful and inclusive science experiences for students,” said Vanessa Wolbrink, associate director of NextGenScience.

Wolbrink led the Tennessee District Science Network and will oversee the work of the PennSEL Network.

“Given events of the past year, it’s more important than ever that all students are empowered to think of science as something that helps them address issues that affect their lives and communities.”

Funders of the PennSEL Network include Arconic Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Grable Foundation.

