SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Is Much More Than a Gun Shop!

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is much more than a gun shop!

The shop has expanded to offer activities such as axe throwing, a virtual range, and a pistol range.

A package deal is available that includes the above activities for $250.00 for three hours.

Swift Safariland Museum

The Swift Safariland Museum at Long Shot features big game trophies from all over the world. Some of these trophies include an elephant, grizzly bear, lions, and much more.

The story behind each hunt is what makes this museum special. Almost all of the animals were taken with .220 Swift Caliber.

New Inventory Arrives Every Week

As a reminder, Long Shot Ammo & Arms gets new inventory in every week!

RV Campsite

An RV campsite just went in, so come and stay for a weekend and enjoy the many activities in the area!

RV Campgrounds is located right on Route 28 near some of the best features Pennsylvania has to offer. Kayak drop ins, Rails for Trails access, fishing, ATV trails, and more. Electrical and water hookups are available.

Upcoming Events



Check out Long Shot’s upcoming events here: https://www.facebook.com/events/557583725180484/?ref=newsfeed

Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their website: https://huntlongshot.com/.

