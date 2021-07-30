State Police Investigating Report of Indecent Assault of Teens in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of indecent assault of two teens in Limestone Township.

Police say the investigation was initiated on May 4 when they received a childline report.

The report alleged that two 13-year-old females, both from Franklin, were victims of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The incident allegedly occurred at a location on McClune Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

