Wolf Administration Announces Snowmobile, ATV Project Grants to Be Available

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday announced the department soon will begin accepting applications for grants aiding snowmobile- and all-terrain vehicle-related projects.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts,” Dunn said. “Through these projects, we hope to improve upon and expand opportunities for worthy projects across the commonwealth.”

Applications will be accepted beginning August 2 through September 30. Applications only will be accepted electronically through DCNR’s online grant application system.

No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

Proposed projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and for-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 29,000 active snowmobiles registered, and more than 191,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.

