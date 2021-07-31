A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Sunday – Isolated showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.