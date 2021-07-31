Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Charles R. (Bob) Fulmer, 91, of Utica Rd. Franklin, died peacefully in his home on July 29, 2021.

Born December 20, 1929, in Uniontown Heights, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Dorothy Jones Fulmer.

He attended Heber School and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1948, serving for nine years in East Africa and the Philippine Islands. After discharge, he worked at the General Manifold Printing Company and Sneede Mays Atlantic Station. Bob worked 27 years at the Franklin Post Office, later retiring as Postmaster of three years in Cooperstown, PA in 1990.

Bob was a core member in starting the Cooperstown Community Church of God, serving as building chairman, member of the Shepherds Board and also was a current member. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards, woodworking and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Bob was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates Fan and never missed a game on TV.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Marion E. Guth Fulmer whom he married March 25, 1960.

Also surviving are two daughters, Rhonda J. Shannon (Scott) of Sandy Lake and Dorothy M. Grinnell (Dave) of Utica; two sons, Daniel L. Fulmer (Barb) of Cochranton and David A. Fulmer (Melissa) of Franklin; a stepson, Steven Baker (Rose) of Utica; six grandchildren, six step grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren.

He is also survived by a sister, Verla Vorse (Tom) of Lake City; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Fulmer and Nancy Fulmer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester Lee Fulmer and Russell David Fulmer.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 11:45 A.M. Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Phillip Williams, officiating.

Bob will receive full military honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

He will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Meadville.

Online condolences may be send to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.