Clarion County Fair Wraps Up Tonight With Truck, Minivan, Full-Size Car Demo Derby

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Fair will wrap up tonight, Saturday, July 31, to the sounds of crunching metal during the Derby Dogs Trucks, Mini-Vans & Full Size Car Demolition Derby.

Daily admission is $10.00 per person. Children under two are admitted free. The price includes parking, unlimited rides, free shows, and grandstand attractions. Grandstand seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Free daily shows include Fishing Adventure, FUSION – John Cassidy, and Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus.

Gates at 9:00 a.m.

Carnival Rides will operate from 3:00 p.m. to closing on Saturday.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, July 31

9 a.m. – Mini Horse Pull/Horse Pull – Grandstand

11 a.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

Noon – 4-H Project Round-Up

Noon to 7 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

Noon to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – BINGO

3 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

3 p.m. – DEMOLITION DERBY GATES OPEN

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Children’s Barn

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – BINGO

7 p.m – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY: Trucks, Mini-Vans & Full-Size Cars

7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. – HOME & FAMILY LIVING EXHIBITS – ENTRY PICKUP

