Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hush Puppies

A fish dinner isn’t complete without a side of hush puppies!

Ingredients

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1/4 cup all-purpose flour



1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg, room temperature, lightly beaten3/4 cup 2% milk1 small onion, finely choppedOil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk the egg, milk, and onion; add to dry ingredients just until combined.

-In a cast-iron Dutch oven or an electric skillet, heat oil to 365°. Drop batter by tablespoonfuls into the oil. Fry until golden brown, 2 to 2-1/2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm.

