David William Croxton, 81, of Brookville, PA, was called “home” to meet his Creator on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after many years of illness due to kidney cancer and strokes.

He was born on November 6, 1939, to the late James and Anna (Macon) Croxton in McKees Rocks, PA. He married Judith Salay on February 13, 1960, at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in McKees Rocks, PA; she survives him.

Dave was a true “family man” – sacrificing everything for his wife and children. For years he drove back and forth to Pittsburgh for work to support his family. He was a carpenter in Local 333 of the Carpenter’s Union of Western PA. He used his skills as an architectural draftsman, his knowledge of painting, plumbing, roofing, and concrete work to start his own business, Croxton Construction Company. He instilled a wonderful work ethic in his children which they are all grateful for to this day.

Dave never complained about anything, no matter how tired or sick he felt, he maintained his wonderful sense of humor through it all. His faith in God was amazing and he was an inspiration to his family. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he attended daily Mass after he retired.

He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and The Father McGivney Guild.

In addition to his beloved wife of sixty one years, Dave leaves behind a very wonderful family of thirteen children: JoAnne, David, Martin, Susan, Rita, Amy, Sharon, Melissa, Matthew, Judith, Erin, Daniel, and Barbara; twenty-eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Anna Lubic and Mary Welsch.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jim; his brother-in-law, Joe Lubic; his niece, Mary Ann; cousin, Barbara; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11am – 3pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A second viewing will take place on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 12pm to 4pm, also being held at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave, Brookville, PA, 15825, on Monday, August 2, 2021, beginning at 11am and officiated by Father William Laska.

Final interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Jude’s Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org; Immaculate Conception Steeple Fund, 129 Graham Ave, Brookville, PA 15825, or to a pro-life organization of donor’s choice.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

