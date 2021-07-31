 

Hearing for Newbie Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Woman During Domestic Dispute Set for Tuesday

Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a New Bethlehem man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman during a domestic dispute at a residence in Porter Township.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Seth D. Hammond is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Porter Township in early July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 66, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, for an inactive domestic incident.

Police spoke to a known victim who reported that she and Seth Hammond had been in a verbal dispute, and she then went to bed while Hammond stayed up and continued to drink alcohol, the complaint states.

The victim said that during the night, Hammond proceeded to yell and wake her up, and another argument ensued. During the argument, Hammond pointed at her and said that she “needed to be out by the end of the weekend or he will kill her,” according to the complaint.

After making the threat, Hammond reportedly took multiple personal belongings, including several guns, and left the residence, the complaint notes.

Hammond was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:00 p.m. on July 8.


