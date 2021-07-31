 

Jefferson County Historical Society Bike Event Awarded Marketing Grant

Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Untitled-1JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Jefferson County Commissioners approved a Hotel Tax Marketing Grant application by the Jefferson County Historical Society in the amount of $706.33 for their Third Annual Family Bicycle Ride on Sunday, September 19.

The funds will be used for marketing the event to potential riders outside of the local area.

This family-friendly event will take place on the Redbank Valley Trail with a bike ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek.

The number of participants grew from 50 riders in the first year to 98 cyclists in the second year. Visitors from Allegheny, Butler, Crawford, Lebanon, Warren, and Westmoreland Counties participated in the ride during the first two years.

The Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee offers a grant program that can be used by tourism-related nonprofit organizations in Jefferson County for marketing expenditures outside of the local area with the goal of attracting overnight guests to the county.

More information on this grant program is available online at VisitPAGO.com/Counties/Jefferson-County/Room-Tax.

