Public Comments Sought on Recreation Sites in Allegheny National Forest

Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Allegheny National ForestWARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is conducting a Recreation Site Analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest.

Sixty-three sites including, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, boat launches, beaches, and interpretive sites are under review by staff to determine the sites’ value in contributing to public recreation demand and preferences, environmental integrity, and the economic vitality of the forest and its communities.

The goal of the RSA is to build a five-year program of work that will help shift the forest’s recreation program to a more sustainable path given today’s recreation trends and available funds.

The Forest Service’s plan is to implement solutions by determining the most sustainable activities, investments, and locations for developed recreation opportunities.

Through the RSA process, they will make decisions about which sites we can continue to maintain, which sites need improvements, which sites need the amenities scaled back or removed, and which sites may need to be returned to undeveloped forest habitat.

“Citizen engagement is an essential part of informing the Recreation Site Analysis and we welcome everyone’s input,” said Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson.

“We want to understand which sites and amenities are important to our visitors and to our regional economy. Decisions based on the analysis will influence how current and future generations connect with and hopefully enjoy all the Forest has to offer.”

Comments can be submitted most easily through the Allegheny National Forest Recreation Site Analysis Public Commenting Tool, by clicking the link, connecting through https://bit.ly/3hmBVRw, or by scanning the QR code printed (shown below) in publications and posted on bulletin boards at developed recreation sites and throughout the local area.

Comments may also be submitted in writing to ANF Public Affairs Officer, 4 Farm Colony Drive, Warren, PA 16365, or verbally by calling 814-728-6281.

Comments are most helpful when received by September 10, 2021.

RSA_Public_Tool_QR_Code


