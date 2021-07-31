Say What!? Pilots in Los Angeles Warned After Possible Sighting of Man Wearing Jetpack

CALIFORNIA – Pilots flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport were given a warning after a possible sighting of a man flying a jetpack in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a pilot contacted air traffic control on Wednesday evening to report a possible sighting of a man wearing a jetpack flying in the area.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.