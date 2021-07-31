Vicki Lynn Tait, 65, of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2021, at home of natural causes.

Vicki was born on March 28, 1956, in Butler, PA, to Floyd D. and Anne J. McCartney Tait. She graduated from Rocky Grove High School. Vicki attended Vo-Tech nursing program in Meadville, Pennsylvania and earned a License to become a Practical Nurse. While working at Meadville Medical Center, she attended classes at Clarion and Gannon Universities and graduated from Gannon with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Vicki worked in the Oncology Department at Franklin Hospital for many years, after which she attended truck driving school and drove for Arrow Trucking for two years.

After retiring, Vicki did Home Health Care for several years, and her patients loved her, she was so kind and caring with them. She was still employed in this manner at the time of her death.

Vicki attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Oil City.

She is survived by her son Anthony (AJ) Tait of St. Augustine, FL, and a grand-daughter, Heather Leigh Trimble. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, LuAnn (Dan) Ervin and Bobbye Bower, all of Englewood, FL., one niece, three nephews, several great nieces and her two cats, Delilah and Ninja, who she dearly loved.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, a nephew, Chris Gold, and a brother-in-law, John Bower.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Paul Houseworth presiding. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Thank you to Vicki’s many friends and especially those who were so very close and so helpful to her.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Hufffuneral.com.

