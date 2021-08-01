 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, August 1, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc.

