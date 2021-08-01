All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Stahlman
Bob Stahlman served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert James Stahlman
Born: February 5, 1941
Died: June 13, 2021
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bob graduated from Redbank Valley High School and continued his education at the Robert Morris School of Business.
He served in the United States Army.
He was laid to rest in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.