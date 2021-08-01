Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoked Pimiento Cheese Crostini

These bite-sized appetizers are a treat!

Ingredients

48 slices French bread baguette (1/4 inch thick)

Caramelized onions:



2 tablespoons canola oil2 large onions, chopped1/2 cup beef broth2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar1-1/2 teaspoons sugar1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperDash dried rosemary, crushedDash dried thyme

Pimiento cheese:

2-1/2 cups shredded smoked Gouda cheese

2-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 jars (4 ounces each) diced pimientos, drained

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

9 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place bread on baking sheets. Bake 4-6 minutes or until light brown.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until softened. Stir in broth, vinegar, sugar, and seasonings. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 12-15 minutes or until liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally.

-In a large bowl, toss cheeses; beat in mayonnaise, pimientos, Worcestershire sauce, pepper sauce, and seasonings.

-Spread 1 tablespoon mixture over each baguette slice; top with 2 teaspoons onion mixture. Sprinkle with bacon. Bake 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.