Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smoked Pimiento Cheese Crostini

Sunday, August 1, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These bite-sized appetizers are a treat!

Ingredients

48 slices French bread baguette (1/4 inch thick)

Caramelized onions:

2 tablespoons canola oil
2 large onions, chopped
1/2 cup beef broth
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Dash dried rosemary, crushed
Dash dried thyme

Pimiento cheese:
2-1/2 cups shredded smoked Gouda cheese
2-1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 jars (4 ounces each) diced pimientos, drained
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
9 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place bread on baking sheets. Bake 4-6 minutes or until light brown.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until softened. Stir in broth, vinegar, sugar, and seasonings. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 12-15 minutes or until liquid is evaporated, stirring occasionally.

-In a large bowl, toss cheeses; beat in mayonnaise, pimientos, Worcestershire sauce, pepper sauce, and seasonings.

-Spread 1 tablespoon mixture over each baguette slice; top with 2 teaspoons onion mixture. Sprinkle with bacon. Bake 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


