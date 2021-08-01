Earnest L. “Ernie” Craft, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away July 30, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Born June 16, 1950, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John & Vertie Miller Craft.

He attended Oil City Schools.

Ernie was married on October 18, 1969, in Oil City to the former Krista L. Crawford and she survives.

He had been employed as a furnace operator at Electralloy for many years.

Ernie was a Lifetime member of the Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Dept., and was involved with the Venango-Crawford Fire School and Venango Emergency Management. He was also on ICAP (Industry Community Advisory Panel) and the planning commission.

He was of the Protestant Faith.

Ernie enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and their wives, Jason Craft & his wife Karen of Indianapolis, IN, and David Craft & his wife Denise of Cherrytree; 6 grandchildren, Nickolas Craft, Jack Craft, Griffin Craft, Haylee Snyder, Stephanie Wagner & her husband Mike, and Tyler Lukasiak & his wife Kara.

He is also survived by one brother, Robert(Fudge) Craft & his wife Linda of Oil City and several nieces and nephews, and by good friends, Troy Marsh and Doug Looby.

He was preceded in death by a brother, George Craft and a half brother, Harry Summerville.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday August 7 from 2-4 P.M. at the Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Dept.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care of Oil City for their care.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

