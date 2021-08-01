Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Substance Use Program.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available online by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 08/02/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

