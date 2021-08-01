Gloria Reed Burns, 92 of Maple Dr. Shippenville went to be the the Lord on 7/30/2021.

She was born on 12/18/1928, the daughter of William & Hannah Tonks Reed of Foxburg.

On June 14, 1952, she married the love of her life, Edward Burns in Foxburg, he proceeded her in death on August 1, 2011.

She graduated from Franklin Commercial College in 1947 and worked as an accounting secretary for Knox Glass, Krevda Brothers Trucking, and Walmadorf Trucking.

Gloria was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion and a former member of the Clarion Moose Club. She enjoyed bowling, music, golfing, and cooking for her family.

She was a caring wife to Ed, who proceeded her in death and their three children, Terry (Dawn) Burns of Shippenville, Vicki (Ralph) Romine of Butler and Richard “Dick” and his wife (Edith) Burns of Fountain Hills, AZ, a sister, Marilyn Reed of Foxburg, who survives.

She so much enjoyed the company of her eight grandchildren, Jody, Jamie, Alex, Kelly, Terry, Bo (Phillip), Jennifer, and Eric, along with her 16 great and 8 great-great grandchildren also surviving.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Terry Kevin Burns; her siblings, William, Richard, Gertrud, Alice, Adda, Clara, Muriel, and Margaret.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion, and from 10:00 am till time of services at 11:00 am Wednesday from the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers, and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.