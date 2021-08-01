Pickup Crashes on Millcreek Drive

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed on Millcreek Drive in Strattanville on Saturday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a one-vehicle accident was called in around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:38 p.m.

No other details were released.

PSP Clarion are expected to release additional information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

