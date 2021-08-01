Say What?!: Llama on the Lam Runs Loose Through Ontario Communities

CANADA – Animal rescuers in Ontario are trying to find a loose llama spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in a rural area of the province.

The Cambridge Humane Society said the llama was spotted multiple times in the Arkell and Puslinch communities, south of Guelph.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.