A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

