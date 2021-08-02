 

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rocky

Monday, August 2, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Clarion Federal Credit Union - Sponsored Content

pet-of-the-week-rockyThis week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Rocky.

Rocky is a young male Rat Terrier and Chihuahua mix.

He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.

According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Rocky is not recommended for a home with small children because of his springiness and enthusiasm.

For more information on Rocky, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.


