Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rocky
Monday, August 2, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Rocky.
Rocky is a young male Rat Terrier and Chihuahua mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Rocky is not recommended for a home with small children because of his springiness and enthusiasm.
For more information on Rocky, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.