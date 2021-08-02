Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kendra Craddock’s Rhubarb & Strawberry Dump Cake

Create the perfect dish for your family and friends!

Ingredients

4 cups chopped rhubarb

2 cups strawberries



1 – 3 oz. package strawberry-flavored gelatin mix1/4 cup white sugar1 package yellow cake mix1 cup warm water1/2 cup butter

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan.

-Place rhubarb and strawberries in a baking pan. Sprinkle white sugar over strawberries and rhubarb.

-Even spread strawberry gelatin mix over the fruit, then repeat with cake mix. Pour water over the cake mix layer (do not stir).

-Dot the top of the cake with butter.

-Bake in the preheated oven until cake is bubbly (about 40 minutes)

-Let cool. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

-Enjoy!

