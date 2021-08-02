Deer Creek Winery to Host Family Game Night Tonight!
Monday, August 2, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for a night of fun and games.
Join Deer Creek on Monday, August 2, for a great evening out with friends and family!
Kick back, relax, order some food and wine, and bring your competitive side for Family Game Night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
