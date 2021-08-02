Featured Local Job: Store Manager

Clarion Student Association is currently looking for a Retail Store Manager to be responsible for the overall management of the Clarion University Store.

Job Title: Store Manager

Department: The Clarion University Store

Reports To: THE CSA Executive Director



Salary with full employee benefits, 40+ hours per week, variable as needed, 12-month management position.

This position is responsible for all facets of the store’s operations including:

Establishing and enhancing strong campus relations; maintaining a high level of customer service for the physical store and online retail environments; hiring, training, supervising student managers and workers; preparing and executing operating plans; serving as the primary contact with the online textbook vendor; and ordering/maintaining a customer-focused general merchandise inventory.

Essential Functions & Responsibilities:

Serves as the primary contact and liaison between Clarion University Faculty and Staff and the current textbook vendor, eCampus, including but not limited to all phases of the textbook adoptions process to help ensure HEOA compliance. Operates an online textbook vendor kiosk and assists students with textbook purchases as needed. Supervises receipt of textbooks and distribution of textbooks to students, recording them through the vendor’s kiosk.

Responsible for recruiting, training, supervising, scheduling, and evaluating store staff. Leads that staff in providing high levels of customer service throughout all phases of the customer experience. Manages the visual presentations, of the physical store and website, to create an exciting shopping environment for customers. Leads by example by greeting and assisting customers upon entry, shopping, and exiting the store in a friendly, courteous, and professional demeanor as needed.

Prepares and implements detailed operating plans for the store taking into account rush periods, special events (admission events, athletics, orientation, graduation), and other promotions.

The plans will also address advertising through modes including, but not limited to, direct contact, social media, and the store’s website.

Responsible for maintaining, ordering, receiving, pricing, and stocking all store merchandise; including graduation events, regalia, and supplies.

Ensures all back-office functions, including the preparation of invoices, the process of chargebacks, and coordination of stock shipments. Executes the store’s annual physical inventory including coordinating inventory observation and validation with the external auditors through CSA Administration. Performs other duties as assigned

Physical Demands:

Dexterity of hands and fingers to operate a cash register

Standing for extended periods of time

Reaching overhead, above the shoulders and horizontally

Bending at the waist, kneeling or crouching

Ability to grasp, lift and move up to 60 pounds, must be able to bend and climb ladders, long-term periods of standing

Must be able to communicate effectively with customers, vendor/supplies and employees.

Daily Attendance

Preferred Requirements:

Minimum of an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent preferred or verifiable retail supervisory experience of at least 5 years.

General knowledge about Clarion University campus facilities and services a plus.

Previous Retail Merchandising and Marketing Experience of a minimum of 2 years preferred. Gift/Clothing/Supplies retail experience with emphasis on sales and COGS.

Knowledge of Merchandise Management and computerized POS systems.

Highly self-motivated, disciplined, enthusiastic, detail-oriented, and able to multi-task and work well under pressure and deadlines.

Strong interpersonal communication skills.

Individual must be willing to work evenings and weekends as scheduled.

Cash handling & register experience preferred.

Clearances and background checks are required.

Please send resume (with at least three references) to:

Email: [email protected] (Please reference Bookstore Manager in the subject line)

or via mail:

Sandra Machokas, 278 Gemmell Complex, Clarion, PA 16214

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.