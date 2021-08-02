Hannah “Cora” Coralynn Lewis, 21, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Hannah was born in Clarion on May 19, 2000. She was the daughter of Pamela Johnson & Kristopher Johnson, and the late Ronald “Beau” Lewis.

Hannah was a 2018 graduate of Oil City High School.

Hannah was an incredibly beautiful soul, full of life and love. Everyone who knew her loved her. She enjoyed being creative and was a talented painter and crafter. She had a deep love for animals, especially her beloved support dog Grizzly.

She loved spending time with her friends, and family, most recently her brother Chase and his friends that she considered adopted brothers.

She was recently employed at the Dearmon Law Firm, while living in Mobile, Alabama. Upon her return to Oil City, she was employed as a bartender at the Tipsy Chef where many patrons appreciated and cared for her.

Her love of life spilled out over anyone and everyone she encountered.

In addition to her mother & step father, she is survived by her daughter: Elizza Leigh Ann Clever; her brothers: Kaleb Lewis, Zeb Lewis, Elijah Lewis and his wife Yammie, and Chase Johnson; a nephew: Oliver Lewis; her step-paternal grandparents: Greg and Karlene Johnson; as well as beloved family in Alabama and an Aunt Ronda living in Oil City, along with many other cousins and family members.

Friends will be received at the Hile – Best Funeral Home 2781 Rte. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township on Wednesday August 4th from 4pm-7pm. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday August 5th, at The Tipsy Chef in Oil City, 45 Seneca Street at 12pm. A short personal service will be held during the celebration of life at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Elizza Leighann Trust~Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/elizza-leighann-trustfund.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.