James A. Rogers, 90, of Oil City, died on July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and lifelong resident of Hasson Heights. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (née Ross) and daughter, Esther.

Jim was a passionate hunter and fisherman. He loved being out in nature, whether in the woods or on the water, especially around his beloved brown trout fishing stream. Every year, for well over 50 years, he brought home white-tail deer, in addition to wild turkey, ruffed grouse, ring-necked pheasants, ducks, and geese.

Jim once held the state Channel Catfish record with a 35 lb. fish that he caught right over the hill in an Allegheny River pool. His enthusiasm for skeet, trap, and sporting clays brought him statewide acclaim and numerous accolades.

Jim’s family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, for their friendship, support and care for him during the last few years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church, Oil City, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home.

