Knox Man Charged With Selling Meth Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Knox man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on several occasions.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Kyle Brandon Sullenberger is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3.

Sullenberger faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, in April 2021, Task Force Officers from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Drug Control (BNIDC) identified a confidential informant (C.I.) who said they could purchase methamphetamine from Kyle Sullenberger.

The complaint notes Sullenberger was known to have drug and alcohol-related convictions from the state of Arizona between 2015-2019 and has a criminal history of drug-related charges in Pennsylvania.

A controlled purchase was then set up in April, with the C.I. making contact with Sullenberger by cell phone to purchase one gram of methamphetamine. The C.I. then met with Sullenberger at a location in Knox.

The complaint stated surveillance in place positively identified Sullenberger as he exited a residence and entered the C.I.’s vehicle. The C.I. and Sullenberger then drove to a local gas station and Sullenberger entered the store, then exited a short time later, and got back into the vehicle. The C.I. then went back to the residence where Sullenberger exited the vehicle and went back inside the residence.

The C.I. then met back up with the officers and turned over the methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, a second controlled purchase was arranged on May 11, also utilizing a C.I. The C.I. made arrangements to purchase a “ball,” or approximately 3.5 grams, of methamphetamine, from Sullenberger.

The complaint notes officers again observed as the C.I. met Sullenberger, this time at a local gas station, and Sullenberger entered the C.I.’s vehicle. They then proceeded to a location in Franklin where Sullenberger exited the vehicle and entered a business, then returned to the vehicle. The vehicle then returned to the initial meeting place, Sullenberger got out and went to the vehicle he had arrived in.

The C.I. then met back up with the officers and turned over the methamphetamine.

A third controlled purchase of methamphetamine utilizing a C.I. was arranged on May 18.

The complaint states the C.I. went to Sullenberger’s residence in Knox, where Sullenberger was waiting outside. Sullenberger then went inside the residence, walked back out to the C.I.’s vehicle, and got in the passenger seat. The C.I. and Sullenberger then traveled to a residence in Franklin where Sullenberger got out of the vehicle and went into the residence. He returned, got back in the vehicle, then went back to the residence again. The C.I. then departed, met up with the officers, and turned over the methamphetamine.

Sullenberger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:00 a.m. on June 25.

