Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born July 15, 1976 in Franklin, Krista was the daughter of Jonathan (Jon) Baker and Cheryl (Cheri) Johnston. She was a 1994 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1998 graduate of Edinboro University, where she received a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Spanish.

Krista was a member of Polk Presbyterian Church. She adored her children and spent her free time attending their softball games and many activities.

In addition to her parents, Krista is survived by her fiancé’, John Cady and his daughter, Desiree; her children, Kristopher Landa, Michael Landa, Jillian Cratty and Savannah Cratty, all of Franklin. She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer Roman and her husband, Steve, of North Canton, OH.

She was preceded in death by her son, Colton Cratty; and her grandparents, Paul and Lois Johnston and Howard and Joyce Baker.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Monday, August 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral Services for Krista will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 3 at 11 a.m., with Evelyn Wheeler, Chaplain of Polk Center, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

To send online condolences, flowers, cards, or for further information, friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.