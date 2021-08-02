 

Local Man Busted Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

Monday, August 2, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

meth-newFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a local man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant earlier this summer.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Joseph Francis Slater, of Leeper.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 9, CNET officers met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who said they could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Joe Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was provided with $220.00 in official, prerecorded funds to purchase an “8 ball” (3 to 3.5 grams) of methamphetamine from Slater.

According to the complaint, CNET officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence in Leeper with the funds and returned with a ziplock bag of methamphetamine.

The C.I. told police that at Slater’s garage, they met with Slater and four other individuals, then asked Slater how much for a “ball.” Slater requested $220.00, the C.I. gave him the official funds, and Slater went into the house and returned with the ziplock bag of meth.

Slater was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 7:30 a.m. on July 30, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $60,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 10 with Judge Schill presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

