Local Man Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a suspected DUI crash on State Route 66 in Limestone Township on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:05 p.m. on July 31, on State Route 66, just north of McGregor Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Benjamin A. Henry, of Fairmount City, was operating a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta traveling south on State Route 66 negotiating a right curve when a deer entered his lane of travel from the right side of the roadway. Henry swerved left to miss the deer and lost control of his vehicle. He then entered the northbound lane and struck a guide rail.

Henry suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transportation.

He was using a seat belt.

He was cited for a traffic violation, police say.

According to police, through investigation, it was found that Henry was driving under the influence.

Limestone Township Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and MC Auto also assisted at the scene.

