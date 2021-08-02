Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Seriously Injured Emlenton Man

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Emlenton man was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Rockland Township last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, on Rockland Nickleville Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 30-year-old Clifford E. Watson, of Emlenton, was operating a 1993 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle traveling on Rockland Nickleville Road when he failed to navigate a right curve and continued to go straight, causing a scrape on the roadway. He then applied his brakes near the shoulder but was unable to stop the vehicle.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a metal pole in the ditch. It then continued into the woods and came to a final stop against a tree.

Watson was not wearing a helmet.

He suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a landing zone by Community Ambulance Service, then airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian.

Police say Watson was not licensed to drive a motorcycle.

He was cited for careless driving.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene by Venango Towing.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

