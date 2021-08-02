Police Investigating Report of Rape in Callensburg

CALLENSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of a rape that allegedly occurred nearly three years ago in Callensburg Borough.

According to police, the investigation was initiated on November 18, 2018.

Police say the rape reportedly involved a known 23-year-old female from Shippenville, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, and a known male who was also 20 years old at the time of the incident.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.